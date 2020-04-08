#FierceMadness final: Evenity, Brukinsa square off for best drug name title

FierceMadness 2020 bracket
Vote now for the champion drug name! Will it be Evenity or Brukinsa? Check back Monday. (Carly Helfand)

The final contest is set. Amgen’s Evenity will face BeiGene’s Brukinsa for the title of best drug name in the #FierceMadness 2020 tournament.

Both drugs handily dispatched opponents in the Final Four round. Evenity took down Alexion’s Ultomiris by a score of 1,194-224. While voters weighed in on both sides, the Ultomiris connections to a "superhero" or "comic book" character—depending on the commenter—lost out to a name voters found “easier to say” and “rolls off the tongue.”

Voters continued to come up with creative interpretations for their favorite names, with one writing “Even it. Y? Why not!” while another wrote, “It reminds me of a Buddhist story.” Overall, there were lots of comments that combined features of the drug with the name attributes, such as this voter's, which said, “It feels more positive, lighter and feminine, much like the demographic it is targeting.”

Watch the Free Webinar

Chemistry Through Biology: Translating Molecular Biology Technologies into Practical Processes for API Production

Learn about the key advances and critical hurdles in transforming emerging molecular biology technologies into practical applications with commercially viable processes.

As for what happens in the next round, a hopeful commenter said, “To Evenity and beyond.”

In the other contest, Brukinsa also won easily, topping Johnson & Johnson’s Spravato with a 752-329 tally.

Some BeiGene employees happily noted they work for the company and were pulling for their drug because “BeiGene Rocks” and “BeiGene Rules.” When it came to the drug name itself, many noted the connection to the Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor drug class and mechanism of action, while others liked the syllable combinations for other reasons. One wrote, “Have a brew and say ah,” while others said, “Powerful, immediate and fearless” or simply, “Sounds cool 'bruh!”

Championship voting begins now. Vote and comment here through Friday at 10 p.m. Check back Monday to find out the winning drug name!

Final (Vote here)

(9) Brukinsa vs. (13) Evenity

Brukinsa
Maker: BeiGene
Indication: mantle cell lymphoma
Sounds like: the bro posse at a hipster consulting firm

Evenity
Maker: Amgen
Indication: osteoporosis
Sounds like: work-life balance in perfect alignment

Read more on
FierceMadness drug names branding Amgen Evenity BeiGene Brukinsa

Suggested Articles

opdivo
Pharma

BMS' Opdivo gets another lung cancer shot with chemo combo app

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo-Yervoy pairing is getting another shot at the previously untreated non-small cell lung cancer market.

by Carly Helfand
bradway
Pharma

With 2019 sales sliding, Amgen CEO scored pay raise to $19.6M

Amgen awarded CEO Robert Bradway a total pay increase of more than $1 million in 2019 despite posting a sales decline.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Sage Therapeutics Zulresso product image
Marketing

Sage targets Zulresso sales team with hundreds of job cuts

Sage Therapeutics cut more than half of its workforce in a restructuring move that slams postpartum drug Zulresso.

by Beth Snyder Bulik