AstraZeneca, Daiichi notch blockbuster FDA nod for breast cancer med Enhertu

In a phase 2 study dubbed Destiny, Enhertu shrank tumors in 61% of patients and eliminated them completely in 6%, Daiichi said. A 97% disease control rate included patients who saw some tumor shrinkage but not enough to be considered responders.

Destiny patients had tried a median of six prior treatments but had essentially run out of options. Patients with HER2-positive breast cancer typically receive Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab) from Roche's Genentech early in their treatment, and when they relapse, they can go on Kadcyla, Genentech’s HER2-targeting ADC.

“Since the beginning of our clinical trial program four years ago, we have focused on the opportunity to transform the treatment landscape for patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer, and we are extremely proud of how quickly we delivered Enhertu to patients in the U.S., as Enhertu represents one of the fastest developed biologics in oncology," Antoine Yver, Daiichi's global head of oncology R&D, said in a release.