Thermo Fisher to help Civica Rx develop drugs the hospital group will own

Patheon, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific has struck a seven-year deal to help Civica Rx develop abbreviated new drug applications. (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Hospital-backed Civica Rx has struck a number of deals to buy from contractors generic drugs that are often in short supply. Now, it has struck a deal for a CDMO to help it develop its own brand of drugs for which it will own the drug applications.

The group Friday announced (PDF) a seven-year deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific to help it develop nine “critical medications” for which Civica Rx will own the abbreviated new drug applications. The nine were selected because they have been in short supply or might end up in short supply because there are not enough companies still producing them. 

RELATED: Fresenius limits heparin as shortages of blood thinner persist

“The Thermo Fisher team is known for top manufacturing talent, supply reliability, product quality and innovation," Civica CEO Martin VanTrieste said in a statement. "We look forward to working with them to develop and produce Civica medicines.”

Civica was founded in 2018 to address drug shortages as hospitals found it increasing difficulty to get their hands on some essential medications. It says it now represents more than 1,200 U.S. hospitals. It has struck deals to ensure supplies of a variety of drugs with other CDMOS like Hikma Pharmaceuticals for more than a dozen injectables, Xellia Pharmaceuticals to produce antibiotics and Exela Pharma Sciences to provide sodium bicarbonate.

Read more on
drug shortage partnership supply chain generics Thermo Fisher Scientific Civica Rx Abbreviated New Drug Application CDMO

Suggested Articles

Zejula
Pharma

GSK cancer unit, in 'building mode,' gets picky with M&A

Post-Tesaro buyout, don’t expect GlaxoSmithKline to spring for more commercial-stage oncology products anytime soon.

by Carly Helfand
Novo Nordisk
Pharma

Novo's Ozempic scores major win with heart-helping FDA approval

Already a fast-growing blockbuster, Novo Nordisk's injectable Ozempic won a major heart-helping FDA nod that could bode well for its oral sibling.

by Kyle Blankenship
Bayer
Pharma

Bayer's 'tumor-agnostic' Vitrakvi rejected in England, Germany

Bayer's new Vitrakvi for tumors with NTRK gene fusions is meeting skepticism in England and Germany, where cost watchdogs on Friday rejected it.

by Eric Sagonowsky