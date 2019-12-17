McKesson and Walgreens join wholesaling efforts in Germany

Drug wholesaler and Walgreens Boots Alliance are forming a joint venture in Germany. (McKesson)

U.S. wholesaler McKesson dove head-first into the German wholesale drug market five years back with its $5.4 billion deal for Germany’s Celesio. But having found the country’s market “complex,” it will now join forces with a competitor, pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance. 

The two last week announced a joint venture in which McKesson’s Alliance Healthcare Deutschland and Walgreens’ GEHE Pharma Handel will be combined. Walgreens will hold a 70% interest and McKesson will own the rest. Terms and value of the deal were not disclosed.

RELATED: McKesson buying Celesio for $5.4B as wholesalers seek pricing leverage

Whitepaper

Simplify and Accelerate Drug R&D With the MarkLogic Data Hub Service for Pharma R&D

Researchers are often unable to access the information they need. And, even when data does get consolidated, researchers find it difficult to sift through it all and make sense of it in order to confidently draw the right conclusions and share the right results. Discover how to quickly and easily find, synthesize, and share information—accelerating and improving R&D.

“This transaction provides a unique opportunity to drive operational success in a complex environment,” Kevin Kettler, chairman of McKesson Europe’s management board said in a statement. 

Ornella Barra, co-chief operating officer of Walgreens’ German business, said the JV should create a sustainable business for both companies. 

RELATED: Walgreens looks at buying out AmerisourceBergen: WSJ

McKesson, the largest drug wholesaler in the U.S., had only a small presence in Europe when in 2013 it followed its U.S. competitor AmerisourceBergen into global expansion. Celesio had operations in 16 European countries. At the time, the two believed the moves were needed to get more pricing leverage in a drug industry that already was global. 

AmerisourceBergen had beat McKesson into Europe with a deal with Walgreens. The pharmacy giant in 2012 paid $6.7 billion for a 45% stake in Alliance Boots, with an option to buy the rest of the wholesaler and retailer. It then struck a deal to invest in AmerisourceBergen and give it some of its distribution business in the U.S. and Europe. The two talked about Walgreens buying out AmerisourceBergen but they later dropped that idea. 

Read more on
joint venture McKesson Walgreens Boots Alliance

Suggested Articles

Lynparza
Pharma

Lynparza narrowly snags FDA panel backing in pancreatic cancer

Tuesday, the FDA’s panel of experts voted 7-5 to approve Lynparza in tough-to-treat pancreatic cancer.

by Carly Helfand
tecentriq
Pharma

Roche quiets Tecentriq doubters with latest lung cancer analysis

Roche has faced criticism that the diagnostic used to ID trial patients might have swayed Tecentriq's lung cancer results. Not so, an analysis says.

by Carly Helfand
Eli Lilly
Pharma

Lilly's new launches prompt better-than-expected 2020 forecast

Lilly has battled its share of challenges, but it's still delivered revenue growth and improved efficiency across the company, execs said.

by Eric Sagonowsky