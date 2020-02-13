Manufacturing News of Note—WuXi Biologics resumes China production; Samsung Biologics expands; Catalent, Zumutor sign deal

A closeup of a stock market ticker
(Pixabay)

> China’s WuXi Biologics resumed production this week at its three sites but says it is taking precautions to protect its employees and products in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Release 

> Korean CDMO Samsung Biologics announced it will expand its manufacturing this year after reporting a 30.9% growth in sales and 64.6% growth in operating profit. Release  

> Chinese API maker WuXi STA has opened a 30,000-square-foot large-scale oligonucleotide manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China, as more drugs using the active ingredient are approved. Release

> Bioprinter CELLINK and AstraZeneca have extended by 12 months their collaboration on 3D-bioprinted tissues. Release 

> CDMO Catalent has signed an agreement with Zumutor Biologics to manufacture Zumutor’s lead candidate, ZM008, for the treatment of solid tumors. Release

> Amgen says its next-generation biologics manufacturing, which will have a smaller footprint and lower use of energy, will be key to achieving its next environmental goals. Story

> Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutica, which has a facility in, Nanjing, China, had a new generics injectable line approved by the FDA. Release

> Pharmaceutical development company Velesco Pharma has started operations at a new clinical manufacturing facility in Wixom, Michigan, that will triple its manufacturing capacity. Release (PDF)

> Helsinki-based Nanoform has opened a subsidiary in the U.S. even as it seeks GMP approval at a Finland site to serve the U.S. market with its nanonization technology. Release

Read more on
Manufacturing Facilities WuXi Biologics Catalent Samsung BioLogics China

Suggested Articles

Pills in pill container
Pharma Asia

Coronavirus poses threats to brand demand and generic supply

Branded drug sales in China could suffer in the short term as marketing activities for new meds are limited to reduce the risk of contagion.

by Angus Liu
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan 2019
Manufacturing

400 Novartis workers prepare for job losses at U.K. site

The end is near for a Novartis site in the U.K., and the 400 workers there. The Swiss drugmaker will close the site this year unless a buyer is found.

by Eric Palmer
Wockhardt's India headquarters building
Manufacturing

Wockhardt selling plant and products to Dr. Reddy's for $260M

India’s Wockhardt is improving its finances with the sale of a plant to Dr. Reddy's but still has several bulk and formulation facilities.

by Eric Palmer