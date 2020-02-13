Manufacturing News of Note—WuXi Biologics resumes China production; Samsung Biologics expands; Catalent, Zumutor sign deal

> China’s WuXi Biologics resumed production this week at its three sites but says it is taking precautions to protect its employees and products in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Release

> Korean CDMO Samsung Biologics announced it will expand its manufacturing this year after reporting a 30.9% growth in sales and 64.6% growth in operating profit. Release

> Chinese API maker WuXi STA has opened a 30,000-square-foot large-scale oligonucleotide manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China, as more drugs using the active ingredient are approved. Release

> Bioprinter CELLINK and AstraZeneca have extended by 12 months their collaboration on 3D-bioprinted tissues. Release

> CDMO Catalent has signed an agreement with Zumutor Biologics to manufacture Zumutor’s lead candidate, ZM008, for the treatment of solid tumors. Release

> Amgen says its next-generation biologics manufacturing, which will have a smaller footprint and lower use of energy, will be key to achieving its next environmental goals. Story

> Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutica, which has a facility in, Nanjing, China, had a new generics injectable line approved by the FDA. Release

> Pharmaceutical development company Velesco Pharma has started operations at a new clinical manufacturing facility in Wixom, Michigan, that will triple its manufacturing capacity. Release (PDF)

> Helsinki-based Nanoform has opened a subsidiary in the U.S. even as it seeks GMP approval at a Finland site to serve the U.S. market with its nanonization technology. Release