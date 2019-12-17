Manufacturing News of Note—UMass makes lyophilization lab available; Rising pleads to price fixing; U.K. firm doubles space

> The University of Massachusetts Lowell has opened a pilot-scale lyophilization facility accessible to outside users. Story

> The Justice Department will defer prosecuting New Jersey-based Rising Pharmaceuticals for price fixing after the company agreed to pay $3 million and cooperate with authorities. Rising’s parent Aceto, which filed for bankruptcy in February, has accused India’s Aurobindo in a lawsuit of sabotaging its business. Story

> Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services invested $1.9 million to double the size of its site in Scotland, adding 8,000 square feet of manufacturing and administrative space. Story

> U.K.-based drugmaker Hikma is shipping heparin and other drugs to Civica Rx, the hospital-backed company working to mitigate drug shortages. Release

> CDMO Recipharm has a deal to make the injectable Apta-1 drug candidate for biotech Aptahem. Release



