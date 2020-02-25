Manufacturing News of Note—Taro recalls seizure drugs; explosions at API plant  

> Taro Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling two lots of phenytoin oral suspension USP, 125 mg/5 mL both in 237 mL bottles, to the consumer level because they may not re-suspend when shaken, potentially leading to dosing issues. Release

> The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal determined that several explosions Feb. 13 at a PCI Synthesis API plant in Newburyport occurred during a sampling procedure. No one was injured. Release

> Catalent Pharma Solutions will offer nearly $500 million in senior unsecured notes due 2028. Release

> Italy-based CDMO and API maker Dipharma has completed a new quality control laboratory and kilolab at its CDMO site in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Release