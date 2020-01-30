Manufacturing News of Note: Novartis to have Cell Therapies make Kymriah in Australia; Piramal Pharma expands API plant in Canada

> After winning approval for public funding for its CAR-T drug Kymriah in Australia, Novartis announced an agreement for Australian CDMO Cell Therapies to manufacture the therapy in the country. Release  

> CDMO Piramal Pharma Solutions will invest $25 million to add a wing to its Aurora facility in Canada for API manufacturing. Release 

> A £50 million project has been completed to upgrade AstraZeneca’s warehousing, packing and logistics facilities at its site in Macclesfield, U.K. Story 

> Fresenius Kabi is investing €30 million to double the size of a transfusion and apheresis disposables plant in the Dominican Republic. Release  

> Bio-Techne and Wilson Wolf have joined Fresenius Kabi in a joint venture that will focus on providing scalable manufacturing technologies and processes for developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies. Release

