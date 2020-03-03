Eli Lilly says its drug supply, including insulins, is safe from COVID-19 for now 

Trulicity
Eli Lilly, which makes Trulicity and other diabetes drugs and insulins, says its supplies have been unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak. (Eli Lilly)

Eli Lilly, one of the major producers of insulin for the U.S., reassured consumers and the market today, saying it does not expect any shortages of its products as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads around the world.  

It pointed out that it does not get the active pharmaceutical ingredients for any of its approved medicines from China, and said its insulin manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe have been unaffected by coronavirus. The drugmaker said its global manufacturing network is “fully operational” and that it is taking steps to safeguard its medicine supplies. 

RELATED: Eli Lilly's Trulicity nabs novel CV approval in patients with or without established disease

Webinar

Use Serialization Data to Maximize Performance and Minimize Risks

Wednesday, March 18 | 11am ET / 8am PT

Serialized products generate a wealth of data as they move through the supply chain. What if you could access and analyze this data to gain operational visibility and powerful business insight? It’s time to put your serialization investment to work for you.

The drugmaker, which has popular drugs like diabetes med Trulicity, even used the situation to promote its products saying that its insulin and other medicines are available as normal and that “pharmacies that don't have certain medicines in stock can order them from wholesalers, with delivery in 1-2 days.”

Lilly’s assurances came even as strains on the supply chain from the outbreak materialized elsewhere. India took steps to protect its own drug supply by restricting the export of 26 APIs and formulations until further notice. 

The FDA, which has said consumers and hospitals should expect some drug and medical supply shortages, announced last week that it has been alerted by a drugmaker to one shortage tied to COVID-19. It did not identify the drug or the drugmaker but did say alternatives to it were available.

Read more on
coronavirus Eli Lilly

Suggested Articles

Mallinckrodt
Pharma

Mallinckrodt faces federal prosecutors in Acthar rebate lawsuit

Hammered by lawsuits on all sides, Mallinckrodt will now square off against the feds in a Medicaid rebate fight over controversial H.P. Acthar Gel.

by Kyle Blankenship
Merck CEO
Pharma

Merck CEO Frazier finds fault in new studies on pharma profits

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier worries that new JAMA studies on pharma profitability ill exacerbate the ongoing political debate about drug pricing.

by Arlene Weintraub
jnj
Pharma

Investor group calls for split of J&J's CEO and chairman roles

An investor group is calling for a split of the CEO and chairman roles, both currently held by Alex Gorsky, to provide better management oversight.

by Eric Sagonowsky