J&J inks 2nd manufacturing deal to boost capacity for COVID-19 vaccine

J&J
Johnson & Johnson inked a deal with Emergent last week to boost capacity for its COVID-19 shot. (Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson, one of a wave of companies racing to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, aims to sign up a network of manufacturing partners to help boost capacity ahead of a potential FDA approval. Now, in its second sweeping production deal, J&J has paired up with Catalent to set the stage for the shot's debut. 

J&J signed an agreement Wednesday to ramp up capacity at Catalent's 875,000-square-foot Bloomington, Indiana facility, the partners said Wednesday. 

Catalent will hire an additional 300 workers at the plant starting in July with the goal of reaching 24/7 manufacturing schedules by January. 

Cambrex Webinar

Understanding the Importance of Crystallization Processes to Avoid Unnecessary Cost, Risk and Development Delays

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 10am ET / 7am PT

A well-developed crystallization process can produce suitable particles that can facilitate consistent filtration, drying and formulation of the API and allow confident and reliable manufacturing of the final drug product, while avoiding unnecessary cost, risk and development delays.

Leveraging its "deep expertise" in sterile formulation at the Bloomington facility, Catalent brings experience in drug substance development and manufacturing, and drug product fill/finish to the deal, the company said. Catalent will also lean on its network of sterile drug facilities in Brussels and Anagni, Italy. 

The Catalent deal is J&J's second agreement in as many weeks to scale up manufacturing capacity for its COVID-19 shot candidate in anticipation of a future approval. 

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson sets stage for COVID-19 shot rollout with 'first in a series' manufacturing deal

Last week, J&J inked a deal with Emergent BioSolutions to ramp up production of the shot, which the drugmaker hopes to take into human trials in September..

As part of its Emergent deal, J&J will expand its own capacity for producing the vaccine candidate, and Emergent will begin using its "molecule-to-market" manufacturing to chip in later this year. Emergent will also reserve capacity to support a potential commercial rollout of J&J's shot beginning as early as 2021 should it nab an approval.

J&J has already earmarked its own Leiden, Netherlands, facility for clinical vaccine production and plans to begin producing the vaccine "at-risk" to support human trials.

J&J called the Emergent deal the "first in a series" to help boost its global scale ahead of the hoped-for approvals.

RELATED: A bull's-eye from 24 feet? COVID-19 vaccine timelines are overly hopeful, analyst says

Despite J&J's hopes that its vaccine could be ready to ship as early as next year, some market watchers think that timeline is too optimistic.

In a 25-page note earlier this week titled “Sober Up! 25 Reasons Not to Count on COVID Vaccine for Herd Immunity in 1-2 years,” SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges says it’ll take several years—not months—to develop a safe and effective vaccine and administer it to enough people for widespread protection.

“We view the current expectations for a vaccine in this timeframe as the equivalent of standing 24 feet (the usual distance is 8 feet) from a dartboard, with one dart in hand, and counting on a bullseye from one throw,” the analyst wrote. “It is theoretically possible, but highly unlikely, that such expectations are correct.”

J&J and its fellow vaccine-making hopefuls are hoping to prove the analysts wrong, counting on new technologies, quick scale-ups and cooperation from regulators to make the difference.

Read more on
COVID-19 manufacturing preventive vaccines Johnson & Johnson Catalent Emergent BioSolutions

Suggested Articles

competition
Vaccines

U.S. 'Warp Speed' project shoots for coronavirus shot this year

Trump administration is working up a Manhattan Project-type initiative to further accelerate COVID-19 vaccine work, Bloomberg reports.  

by Eric Sagonowsky
Hand reaching into or pulling out of cash register
Manufacturing

Piramal pharma unit nears $500M stake sale to KKR: report

India's Piramal reportedly set to sell a 20% stake in its pharma business to KKR, raising $500 million in cash to fund new acquisitions.

by Kyle Blankenship
GSK
Pharma

GSK plans to offload $3.7B stake in Unilever India: Bloomberg

GlaxoSmithKline is planning to start selling its Unilever stake in India, which could be worth a total of $3.7 billion, Bloomberg reports. 

by Eric Sagonowsky