Gilead eases HIV supply chain fears as COVID-19 manufacturing concerns mount

Fearing shortages of COVID-19 hopeful remdesivir, Gilead Sciences has mostly shut the tap for the antiviral candidate as it cycles through clinical trials. But shortages won't be hitting its other drugs, it reassured the public Tuesday.

Gilead touted its "robust and resilient" supply chain with "the right processes in place, geographic diversity in our supply chain and enough of the materials required to make our medicines" in a statement Tuesday.

The drugmaker hasn't seen any scarcity for any of its marketed drugs—including its approved HIV portfolio—so far during the novel coronavirus crisis and does not anticipate any shortages in the future, it said. Gilead markets the HIV blockbusters Biktarvy, Descovy, Truvada, Genvoya and Odefsey.

Survey Veeva 2020 Unified Clinical Operations Survey We believe you have the knowledge and expertise to make this year's Veeva 2020 Clinical Operations Report even more robust and insightful than the last. Please take a moment to share your opinion in this 10-minute survey. All qualified respondents will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card. Take the Survey

"We are contributing our antiviral expertise and resources to help communities respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak and can assure our partners, healthcare providers, and the people we serve that our medications will continue to be available," Gilead said.

RELATED: Gilead halts emergency access to COVID-19 contender remdesivir amid 'overwhelming demand'

While Gilead hasn't run low on its marketed meds, the same hasn't held true for one of its investigational candidates. On Sunday, the drugmaker announced it would temporarily halt emergency access to investigational antiviral remdesivir amid "overwhelming demand" for the drug amid worldwide clinical trials.

Gilead said it would stop granting patients emergency access to remdesivir under compassionate use due to an “exponential increase” in requests over the last few days. Exceptions will be made to pregnant women and children under 18 with severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.