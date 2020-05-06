Fresenius Kabi recalls anti-inflammation drug Ketorolac after finding particles in vials

German drugmaker Fresenius Kabi has made major investments in its U.S. manufacturing operations in recent years with some mixed quality results along the way. Now, one of the drugmaker's products faces a recall for more manufacturing woes.

Fresenius Kabi has recalled 13 lots of Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection after carbon, silicon, oxygen and polyamide particulates were found in eight vials of the anti-inflammation drug, the FDA said in an April 20 posting.

The recall covers 30- and 60-milligram doses of the drug distributed between May 5, 2018 and Dec. 16, the FDA said.

Webinar Maintaining Momentum: Applying Recent Regulatory Guidance in the Midst of the Coronavirus A panel of CATO SMS experts will review the key issues contained in the emerging Agency Guidance and offer thoughts on what changes and options for sponsors may be seen in the coming months. Watch On-Demand

Fresenius has notified its distributor and customers of the recall and advised them "to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the use and distribution of any affected product."

RELATED: BeiGene's supply of Bristol Myers Squibb's Abraxane freezes in China amid Fresenius Kabi plant woes