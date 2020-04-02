Biocon insulin operation gets FDA nod, paving way for approval of Lantus knockoff

Biocon Malaysia insulin plant
Biocon's insulin production operation in Malaysia has now passed FDA muster ahead of a June target action date for potential approval of a Lantus copy developed by it and Mylan. (Biocon)

Biocon has finally satisfied the FDA that its insulin production plant in Malaysia is ready for prime time. The sign-off on the plant opens the way for a possible approval of the Lantus competitor developed with Mylan, which has been delayed in the U.S. for several years because of manufacturing questions. 

Biocon reported (PDF) Wednesday the FDA has closed the pre-inspection of the plant for its insulin glargine, tagging the facility with a voluntary action indicated, a rating that indicates the facility meets at least the minimum FDA standards. 

The finding follows a February inspection that resulted in a Form 483 with three observations. Biocon called the FDA decision “an endorsement of our commitment to global standards of Quality and Compliance.” 

Free Amazon Webinar

Performing end to end real-world evidence generation in the cloud with traceability and transparency- a Sanofi journey

In this webinar you will hear about Sanofi’s journey and experience in building an industrialized big data & analytics platform in the cloud that handles billions of rows of RWD data with complete data traceability, security, and supports both traditional and advanced analytics for day to day evidence generation (RWE).

RELATED: Biocon confident of approval for Lantus copy after Malaysia plant inspected by FDA a 3rd time

Mylan’s application for the knockoff of Sanofi’s blockbuster is currently before the FDA for review with a June target action date. Biocon and Mylan have won approval of their drug, branded Semglee, in Europe and some other markets, where it competes with other knockoffs.

It's been a long and bumpy road for the candidate, which has twice been sidelined by complete response letters because of the FDA’s concerns over the Malaysia plant. The second CRL was issued last August after the FDA tallied a dozen issues during a June pre-approval inspection of the three facilities that comprise the manufacturing operation for the drug.  

Read more on
biologics plant Biocon Mylan Lantus

Suggested Articles

Novartis headquarters
Pharma

FTC delay kills Novartis, Aurobindo $1B generics deal

Ending the sale to Aurobindo marks a hiccup in Novartis' plan to focus more on higher-margin innovative medicines.

by Angus Liu
Zantac
Manufacturing

Zantac, generics ordered off the market by FDA for cancer risk

Nearly four decades after it was approved, the FDA has ordered that heartburn drug Zantac and its generics be removed from the market.

by Eric Palmer
White House
Pharma

Should FDA bow to Trump's request to clear Avigan for COVID-19?

In a non-randomized study in China, Avigan cleared virus after a median 4 days, significantly shorter than the 11 days observed for AbbVie's Kaletra.

by Angus Liu