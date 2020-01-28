Allergan unveils new Botox plant ahead of $63B AbbVie merger 

AbbVie will soon own Allergan’s prized Botox franchise, and along with its roughly $4 billion in sales, it will lay claim to a new $176 million plant at the site in Ireland where the blockbuster is exclusively produced.

Allergan today officially opened the €160m biologics 2 facility, adding 63 jobs to its Westport Campus in County Mayo, Ireland. Looking beyond Botox, the project includes a new microbiology and cell-based laboratory and investments in its eye products manufacturing facilities at Westport,

RELATED: AbbVie's $63B Allergan buyout offer depends on Botox growth. But will it last?

“Our Westport campus is the largest and most complex in Allergan's global network,” Paul Coffey, VP of global manufacturing (eyecare and biologics) and site lead at Allergan Westport, said in a statement. “Our new biologics facility, added to our existing biologics facility, will allow us to meet continued global demand for Allergans flagship products.”

RELATED: Top 10 all-star drugs in 2024: Humira's captain, but who else makes the roster?

Allergan has four manufacturing facilities in Ireland and 2,000 employees there. In fact, it says 1 in 10 of its workforce is in the country.

The opening of the plant comes just ahead of the expected closing of AbbVie’s $63 billion merger with Dublin-based Allergan. The anticipation is that sales of Allergan products will help offset the loss of revenues from AbbVie’s Humira, the worlds’ best-selling product but one which now is having it sales stomped on by biosimilars. Botox turned in about $2.8 billion in sales in the first nine months of 2019 for both cosmetic and medical uses.